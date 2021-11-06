Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 30.17%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Corcept Therapeutics updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

CORT traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.68. 707,836 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 560,518. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.05. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.69. Corcept Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $17.36 and a twelve month high of $31.18.

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total value of $162,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 6,341 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.89, for a total transaction of $132,463.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 136,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,851,631.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 111,694 shares of company stock worth $2,310,721. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Corcept Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 604,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,152 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.52% of Corcept Therapeutics worth $13,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 67.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

Read More: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.