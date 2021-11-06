Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Clearfield had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 22.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Clearfield updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

CLFD stock traded up $2.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.43. 392,868 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,995. Clearfield has a one year low of $21.41 and a one year high of $67.00. The stock has a market cap of $871.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.15 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.06.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CLFD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Clearfield from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Clearfield from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th.

In related news, Director Patrick Goepel sold 6,103 shares of Clearfield stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $275,123.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Clearfield stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) by 1,254.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,841 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,416 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.24% of Clearfield worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 38.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clearfield

Clearfield, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes fiber optic management, protection and delivery products for communications networks. The firm’s products include fiber cabinets, patch cards, assemblies, cassettes, frames, panels, microduct, terminals, vaults, wall boxes, and box enclosures. It offers its products under the Clearview brand.

