BTU Protocol Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $37,345.00 (BTU)

BTU Protocol (CURRENCY:BTU) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. One BTU Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.72 or 0.00001158 BTC on exchanges. BTU Protocol has a total market cap of $64.98 million and $37,345.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BTU Protocol has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.22 or 0.00052000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $157.73 or 0.00254529 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000557 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00012068 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.08 or 0.00100181 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00004562 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

BTU Protocol Coin Profile

BTU is a coin. BTU Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,514,216 coins. BTU Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@BTUProtocolTeam/latest . BTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BTU Protocol is /r/btuprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BTU Protocol’s official website is www.btu-protocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Booking Token Unit (BTU) protocol is a standardized building block for any decentralized application (dApp) or web site willing to implement booking features for their end-users. The BTU protocol also brings interoperability among decentralized applications that incorporate it. BTU token will be an ERC20 token running the protocol. All platforms implementing the BTU protocol would benefit from a hybrid approach combining an on-chain smart contract and off-chain software components, providing more scalability. “

Buying and Selling BTU Protocol

