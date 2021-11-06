Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.770-$1.890 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Mid-America Apartment Communities also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.880-$7.000 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:MAA traded up $1.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $202.35. 387,247 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,136. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $194.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.32. The company has a market cap of $23.30 billion, a PE ratio of 54.25, a P/E/G ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 12-month low of $119.21 and a 12-month high of $207.68.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.97). The firm had revenue of $452.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.91 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 24.83%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.92%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MAA. BTIG Research raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $218.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $202.00 target price on the stock. Truist upped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an overweight rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $184.67.

In related news, Director David P. Stockert sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $682,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.32, for a total transaction of $1,883,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 162.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 430,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 265,978 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.37% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $72,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

