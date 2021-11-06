CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.030-$4.080 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.18 billion-$1.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.17 billion.
NASDAQ:CONE traded down $0.42 on Friday, reaching $82.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 692,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,709. CyrusOne has a 12-month low of $61.64 and a 12-month high of $83.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 200.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.28.
CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.94). CyrusOne had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 1.71%. The business had revenue of $304.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. CyrusOne’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that CyrusOne will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist downgraded CyrusOne from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen upgraded CyrusOne from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on CyrusOne in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on CyrusOne from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on CyrusOne in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $83.23.
About CyrusOne
CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.
