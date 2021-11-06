CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.030-$4.080 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.18 billion-$1.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.17 billion.

NASDAQ:CONE traded down $0.42 on Friday, reaching $82.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 692,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,709. CyrusOne has a 12-month low of $61.64 and a 12-month high of $83.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 200.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.28.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.94). CyrusOne had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 1.71%. The business had revenue of $304.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. CyrusOne’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that CyrusOne will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 507.33%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist downgraded CyrusOne from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen upgraded CyrusOne from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on CyrusOne in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on CyrusOne from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on CyrusOne in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $83.23.

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

