Function X Tops 24-Hour Volume of $3.36 Million (FX)

Posted by on Nov 6th, 2021

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. One Function X coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.21 or 0.00001950 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Function X has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. Function X has a total market cap of $493.93 million and $3.36 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

  • Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,011.99 or 1.00023296 BTC.
  • Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.34 or 0.00058620 BTC.
  • Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00004597 BTC.
  • Venus (XVS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.50 or 0.00042738 BTC.
  • Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002231 BTC.
  • Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00004793 BTC.
  • Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
  • Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $474.13 or 0.00764753 BTC.
  • Darwinia Network (RING) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0996 or 0.00000161 BTC.
  • mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Function X Coin Profile

Function X (CRYPTO:FX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 coins. Function X’s official website is functionx.io. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx.

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Buying and Selling Function X

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.

