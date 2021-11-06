Function X Tops 24-Hour Volume of $3.36 Million (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. One Function X coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.21 or 0.00001950 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Function X has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. Function X has a total market cap of $493.93 million and $3.36 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Function X alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,011.99 or 1.00023296 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.34 or 0.00058620 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00004597 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.50 or 0.00042738 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00004793 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $474.13 or 0.00764753 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0996 or 0.00000161 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Function X Coin Profile

Function X (CRYPTO:FX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 coins. Function X’s official website is functionx.io . Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Buying and Selling Function X

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “FXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Function X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Function X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.