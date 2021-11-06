Smartlands Network Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $60,547.00 (SLT)

Smartlands Network (CURRENCY:SLT) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. One Smartlands Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $6.81 or 0.00010976 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Smartlands Network has traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar. Smartlands Network has a market cap of $34.71 million and approximately $60,547.00 worth of Smartlands Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.16 or 0.00051878 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $157.48 or 0.00254012 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000562 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00012048 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.68 or 0.00099494 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00004561 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Smartlands Network Profile

Smartlands Network is a coin. Its genesis date was August 8th, 2018. Smartlands Network’s total supply is 7,186,785 coins and its circulating supply is 5,100,896 coins. The official website for Smartlands Network is smartlands.network . Smartlands Network’s official Twitter account is @renmaibao

According to CryptoCompare, “Social Lending Network is a financial loan ecosystem built on blockchain technology with the aim of establishing an efficient and convenient financial loan token. SLN platform offers to its users' different use cases being the main ones a decentralised digital wallet, identity authentication and a social network to the participants. Social Lending Network issued the SLT token. SLT token is an Ethereum based token (ERC20) that will allow the users to apply to Credit Lending, Collateral Lending, Wealth Management and Distributed ABS. “

Smartlands Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartlands Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smartlands Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Smartlands Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

