Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.750-$5.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.620. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Customers Bancorp also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.000-$4.000 EPS.

CUBI stock traded up $1.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.24. 544,477 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,277. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.98. Customers Bancorp has a 52-week low of $14.09 and a 52-week high of $59.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.62.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $1.49. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 30.45% and a net margin of 33.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Customers Bancorp will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Customers Bancorp from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Customers Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Customers Bancorp from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.50.

In other news, CEO Steven Issa sold 1,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total transaction of $79,762.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Glenn Hedde sold 1,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $95,029.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,246 shares of company stock worth $1,323,192 in the last 90 days. 10.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 106.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 159,201 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,208,000 after buying an additional 82,166 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Customers Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

