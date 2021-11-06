Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Posts Earnings Results

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 30.17% and a return on equity of 20.31%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Corcept Therapeutics updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:CORT traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.68. 707,836 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 560,518. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.05. Corcept Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $17.36 and a twelve month high of $31.18.

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CORT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 30th.

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total value of $162,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 6,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.89, for a total transaction of $132,463.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 136,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,851,631.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 111,694 shares of company stock worth $2,310,721 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Corcept Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 604,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,152 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.52% of Corcept Therapeutics worth $13,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 67.45% of the company’s stock.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

Featured Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.