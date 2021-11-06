QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. QIAGEN had a net margin of 21.92% and a return on equity of 21.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share.

Shares of QGEN traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.24. 1,055,047 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 778,578. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. QIAGEN has a 12-month low of $45.33 and a 12-month high of $59.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.01.

Get QIAGEN alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in QIAGEN stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) by 61.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 917,158 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 350,613 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.40% of QIAGEN worth $44,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on QGEN. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of QIAGEN from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Norddeutsche Landesbank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Cheuvreux lowered shares of QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.53 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.01.

About QIAGEN

QIAGEN NV is a provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials. The firm assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for QIAGEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QIAGEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.