Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.250-$1.290 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $430.92 million-$444.93 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $425.38 million.Forward Air also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.300-$4.340 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Forward Air from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet raised Forward Air from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Forward Air from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Forward Air from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Strong Buy and a consensus price target of $116.75.

Shares of Forward Air stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $105.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,559. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.06 and a beta of 1.19. Forward Air has a 1-year low of $65.01 and a 1-year high of $108.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.25.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. Forward Air had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $419.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Forward Air will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.18%.

In other Forward Air news, insider Michael L. Hance sold 3,379 shares of Forward Air stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total transaction of $353,713.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Forward Air stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 18.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 136,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 21,111 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.50% of Forward Air worth $12,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

