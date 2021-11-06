Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.250-$1.290 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $430.92 million-$444.93 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $425.38 million.Forward Air also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.300-$4.340 EPS.

Shares of Forward Air stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $105.74. The company had a trading volume of 184,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,559. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.06 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.94 and a 200 day moving average of $90.25. Forward Air has a 52-week low of $65.01 and a 52-week high of $108.64.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $419.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.53 million. Forward Air had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Forward Air will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is 38.18%.

FWRD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forward Air from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Forward Air from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded Forward Air from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Forward Air from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Strong Buy and an average price target of $116.75.

In other news, insider Michael L. Hance sold 3,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total transaction of $353,713.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Forward Air stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 18.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 21,111 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.50% of Forward Air worth $12,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 97.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

