renBTC (RENBTC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.04 Billion

renBTC (CURRENCY:RENBTC) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. During the last week, renBTC has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. renBTC has a market cap of $1.04 billion and approximately $3.23 million worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One renBTC coin can now be purchased for approximately $62,012.50 or 1.00024121 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.16 or 0.00051878 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003058 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.48 or 0.00254012 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000562 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00012048 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.68 or 0.00099494 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00004561 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About renBTC

renBTC (CRYPTO:RENBTC) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 22nd, 2020. renBTC’s total supply is 16,823 coins. The official website for renBTC is renproject.io . renBTC’s official message board is medium.com/renproject . renBTC’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for renBTC is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RenVM implements universal interoperability using the tokenised representation model. However, it introduces several advances that aim to solve many of the technical and economic problems in existing models. RenVM was created to replace the role of the trusted custodian with a decentralised custodian. This decentralised custodian is implemented using the RZL MPC algorithm, which can generate and manage ECDSA private keys without exposing them (not even to the machines that power RenVM). This improves on WBTC and imBTC by removing the need to trust a centralised custodian. renBTC (RENBTC) is a one for one representation of BTC on Ethereum via RenVM. “

renBTC Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade renBTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy renBTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

