Bismuth (BIS) Market Capitalization Tops $2.81 Million

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. Over the last week, Bismuth has traded 13.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bismuth has a market capitalization of $2.81 million and $822.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bismuth coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000200 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

GoChain (GO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00011992 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded down 38.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000100 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bismuth Profile

Bismuth (CRYPTO:BIS) uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 29,809,407 coins and its circulating supply is 22,647,518 coins. Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bismuth is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20 . The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bismuth is bismuth.cz

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

Buying and Selling Bismuth

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bismuth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bismuth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

