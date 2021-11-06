US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) announced its earnings results on Friday. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. US Ecology had a positive return on equity of 2.33% and a negative net margin of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $257.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. US Ecology updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.220-$0.410 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $0.22-0.41 EPS.

US Ecology stock traded up $2.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.00. The stock had a trading volume of 169,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,100. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.95 and a beta of 1.17. US Ecology has a 12 month low of $29.57 and a 12 month high of $45.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.61.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ECOL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on US Ecology from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in US Ecology by 273.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of US Ecology during the second quarter valued at approximately $522,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 89.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 169,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,358,000 after purchasing an additional 79,964 shares during the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

US Ecology Company Profile

US Ecology, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Waste Solutions; Field Services; and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment include a range of specialty material management services including transportation, recycling, treatment and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P and radioactive waste at company-owned landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

