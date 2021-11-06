Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Athenex had a negative net margin of 124.24% and a negative return on equity of 91.21%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.44) EPS.

ATNX traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.43. 1,258,087 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 975,513. Athenex has a twelve month low of $2.40 and a twelve month high of $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.84. The stock has a market cap of $265.62 million, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 0.59.

ATNX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Athenex from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Athenex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Athenex from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.32.

In other news, Director Jinn Wu bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.22 per share, for a total transaction of $161,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Athenex stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) by 72.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,531 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Athenex were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.37% of the company’s stock.

Athenex Company Profile

Athenex, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. It operates through the following segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform. The Oncology Innovation Platform segment focuses on the research and development of proprietary drugs.

