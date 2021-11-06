Parsons (NYSE:PSN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $956.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.00 million. Parsons had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 2.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Parsons updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Parsons stock traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 437,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,028. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.06. Parsons has a 12 month low of $30.18 and a 12 month high of $45.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67.

In other news, CFO George L. Ball acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.95 per share, with a total value of $873,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry T. Mcmahon acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.43 per share, with a total value of $177,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,525 shares in the company, valued at $1,152,360.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Parsons stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 860,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 233,479 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.84% of Parsons worth $33,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Parsons from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Parsons from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Parsons from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Parsons from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.60.

Parsons Company Profile

Parsons Corp. provides engineering, design, planning, and construction management services. It offers solutions for commercial, federal, transportation, and water resources. The firm delivers engineering, construction, systems and resource integration, project and program management, and environmental services to customers.

