QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Announces Earnings Results

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. QuinStreet had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 8.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. QuinStreet updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ QNST traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.18. 875,911 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,408. The stock has a market cap of $821.62 million, a P/E ratio of 34.50 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.11. QuinStreet has a 1-year low of $13.23 and a 1-year high of $25.99.

Get QuinStreet alerts:

In related news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 7,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total transaction of $142,417.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin Josephs sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total transaction of $373,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,402 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,463.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,404,574 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in QuinStreet stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,309 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,321 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in QuinStreet were worth $191,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of QuinStreet in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of QuinStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

See Also: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for QuinStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuinStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.