Conflux Network One Day Trading Volume Tops $21.55 Million (CFX)

Conflux Network (CURRENCY:CFX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 6th. During the last week, Conflux Network has traded up 3.5% against the dollar. One Conflux Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000658 BTC on major exchanges. Conflux Network has a total market capitalization of $280.11 million and approximately $21.55 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62,180.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,553.08 or 0.07322360 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $199.73 or 0.00321202 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $591.69 or 0.00951569 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.07 or 0.00085349 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $261.99 or 0.00421333 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $168.81 or 0.00271488 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00005256 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.58 or 0.00251821 BTC.

Conflux Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 872,195,965 coins. The official message board for Conflux Network is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork . Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network . Conflux Network’s official website is confluxnetwork.org

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

