EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 66.63% and a negative net margin of 167.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS.
Shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 316,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,039. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.70 and a 52-week high of $15.06. The company has a market cap of $405.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.90. The company has a quick ratio of 9.01, a current ratio of 9.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.10.
About EyePoint Pharmaceuticals
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercializing of ophthalmic products. It offers FDA-approved sustained-release treatments in ophthalmology under the DEXYCU, ILUVIEN, Verisome, Retisert, and Durasert brands. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.
