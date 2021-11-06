EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 66.63% and a negative net margin of 167.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS.

Shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 316,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,039. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.70 and a 52-week high of $15.06. The company has a market cap of $405.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.90. The company has a quick ratio of 9.01, a current ratio of 9.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.10.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) by 456.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,734 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.06% of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals worth $150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

About EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercializing of ophthalmic products. It offers FDA-approved sustained-release treatments in ophthalmology under the DEXYCU, ILUVIEN, Verisome, Retisert, and Durasert brands. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.

