Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. Fluent had a negative return on equity of 6.45% and a negative net margin of 4.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:FLNT traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 382,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,303. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Fluent has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $8.50. The stock has a market cap of $195.98 million, a P/E ratio of -14.71 and a beta of 2.66.

Get Fluent alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fluent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Fluent, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing services. It operates through Fluent and All Other segments. The Fluent segment include delivering data and performance-based marketing executions. The All Other segment represent the operation results of AdParlor, LLC, a digital advertising solution for social media buying.

Read More: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Fluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.