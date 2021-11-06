MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MultiPlan had a negative return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 8.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. MultiPlan updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of MultiPlan stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.96. The company had a trading volume of 11,942,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,440,446. MultiPlan has a one year low of $3.90 and a one year high of $9.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion and a PE ratio of -26.40.

In other MultiPlan news, Director Julie D. Klapstein acquired 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,630. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 17.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MultiPlan stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN) by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,534,770 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 642,614 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.38% of MultiPlan worth $24,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 84.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on MultiPlan in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on MultiPlan in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MultiPlan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.04.

About MultiPlan

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

