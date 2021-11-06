MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MultiPlan had a negative return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 8.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. MultiPlan updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.
Shares of MultiPlan stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.96. The company had a trading volume of 11,942,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,440,446. MultiPlan has a one year low of $3.90 and a one year high of $9.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion and a PE ratio of -26.40.
In other MultiPlan news, Director Julie D. Klapstein acquired 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,630. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 17.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on MultiPlan in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on MultiPlan in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MultiPlan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.04.
About MultiPlan
MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.
