Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) posted its earnings results on Friday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.34), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $191.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.59 million. Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 10.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Healthcare Trust of America updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.750-$1.770 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $1.75-1.77 EPS.

HTA traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.55. 1,287,057 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,084,910. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.68 and a beta of 0.64. Healthcare Trust of America has a one year low of $25.31 and a one year high of $33.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio is 351.35%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Healthcare Trust of America stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 24.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,841,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 364,815 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.84% of Healthcare Trust of America worth $49,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 94.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HTA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised Healthcare Trust of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Healthcare Trust of America to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Healthcare Trust of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.45.

About Healthcare Trust of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

