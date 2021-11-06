Hellenic Coin Trading Up 0.4% Over Last Week (HNC)

Hellenic Coin (CURRENCY:HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 6th. One Hellenic Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Hellenic Coin has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. Hellenic Coin has a market capitalization of $256.95 million and approximately $68,787.00 worth of Hellenic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hellenic Coin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $198.78 or 0.00323150 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00005276 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001113 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000405 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Hellenic Coin Profile

HNC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2015. Hellenic Coin’s total supply is 69,910,698 coins. Hellenic Coin’s official Twitter account is @HellenicCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hellenic Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@helleniccoin . The Reddit community for Hellenic Coin is https://reddit.com/r/HellenicCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Hellenic Coin is www.helleniccoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HNC has migrated to the Scrypt Hybrid PoW/PoS algorithm, allowing Hellenic Coin network to benefit from all its advantages, whilst allowing the team to correct or modify any parameter to better serve the needs of the platform. One can benefit by staking the coin, which requires a HNC Masternode that can be operated with a desktop wallet online, for at least 4 hours, plus 10.000 HNC. Hellenic Coin total supply is limited to 69.600.000 coins after the recent fork. Time efficiency is another characteristic of Hellenic Coin, as users can reportedly make global payments within half an hour. The user's private key provides ownership of the respective wallet address. The user's personal information is always hidden, even though his/her Hellenic coin address is transparent ? “

Buying and Selling Hellenic Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hellenic Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hellenic Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hellenic Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “HNCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Hellenic Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hellenic Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.