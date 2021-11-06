Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) to Announce $0.86 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) to announce $0.86 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Albemarle’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.01 and the lowest is $0.71. Albemarle posted earnings of $1.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Albemarle will report full year earnings of $3.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.38 to $3.80. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.58 to $6.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Albemarle.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.28. Albemarle had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 8.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS.

ALB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Albemarle from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $246.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Albemarle from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank upgraded Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $262.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Albemarle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.50.

Shares of NYSE ALB traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $272.51. 990,852 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,318,272. The company’s 50 day moving average is $233.48 and its 200 day moving average is $199.89. Albemarle has a one year low of $102.80 and a one year high of $276.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.87 billion, a PE ratio of 144.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 82.54%.

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.98, for a total transaction of $296,787.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,338 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.71, for a total transaction of $300,661.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,132,030.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,533 shares of company stock valued at $3,212,287 over the last three months. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Albemarle by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,754,228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,643,197,000 after acquiring an additional 928,984 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 59.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,011,177 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $338,803,000 after purchasing an additional 752,108 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 175.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 996,679 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $145,625,000 after purchasing an additional 634,708 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 172.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 892,427 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $130,678,000 after purchasing an additional 564,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 22.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,031,936 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $510,761,000 after purchasing an additional 551,690 shares in the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

