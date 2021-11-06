Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.83 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) to report $3.83 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Arrow Electronics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.62. Arrow Electronics posted earnings per share of $3.17 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arrow Electronics will report full year earnings of $13.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.30 to $13.69. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $14.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.20 to $14.48. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Arrow Electronics.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.50. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 2.87%. The company had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. Arrow Electronics’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

In other news, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 4,119 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.47, for a total transaction of $483,858.93. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,950.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Gretchen Zech sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.91, for a total value of $983,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,029 shares of company stock worth $3,986,026. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the third quarter valued at about $1,071,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Arrow Electronics by 51.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Arrow Electronics by 7.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 46,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in Arrow Electronics by 9.8% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 25,816 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Arrow Electronics by 0.4% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,643,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ARW traded up $3.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $122.19. 320,466 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 357,240. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $116.52 and its 200-day moving average is $116.57. Arrow Electronics has a 12-month low of $83.86 and a 12-month high of $124.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Arrow Electronics announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

Recommended Story: Net Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arrow Electronics (ARW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.