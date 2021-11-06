Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.39 EPS

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.39), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Global Net Lease had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 0.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE GNL traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.12. 728,117 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 609,460. Global Net Lease has a 52 week low of $14.19 and a 52 week high of $20.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -57.57, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is currently -571.41%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $17.82 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Global Net Lease stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) by 66.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 513,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 205,107 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.51% of Global Net Lease worth $9,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in the as a real estate investment services. It is focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the U.S., Western, and Northern Europe.

