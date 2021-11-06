Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Open Text had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 9.17%. The company had revenue of $832.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ OTEX traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.61. The stock had a trading volume of 545,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,323. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.67 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.30. Open Text has a 52-week low of $40.14 and a 52-week high of $55.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.178 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Open Text’s payout ratio is 27.16%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Open Text stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,948 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

OTEX has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Open Text from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Open Text in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Open Text from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Open Text from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Open Text currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.33.

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

