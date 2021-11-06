Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.470-$1.510 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of INVH traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.82. 2,621,828 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,409,897. Invitation Homes has a fifty-two week low of $27.11 and a fifty-two week high of $42.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.29 and a 200-day moving average of $38.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.87.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $509.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.56 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 13.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Invitation Homes will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 151.11%.

INVH has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Invitation Homes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.82.

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

