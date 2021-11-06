YAM Hits Market Cap of $7.83 Million (YAM)

YAM (CURRENCY:YAM) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. YAM has a total market cap of $7.83 million and $247,728.00 worth of YAM was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, YAM has traded 28.6% higher against the dollar. One YAM coin can now be purchased for about $0.63 or 0.00001588 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.90 or 0.00051811 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.26 or 0.00258640 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000569 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00012090 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.25 or 0.00099477 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004549 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

YAM Coin Profile

YAM is a coin. It was first traded on September 18th, 2020. YAM’s total supply is 13,851,776 coins and its circulating supply is 12,372,542 coins. YAM’s official website is yam.finance . YAM’s official Twitter account is @YamFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “YAM is an elastic supply crypto asset, where the supply expands and contracts in response to market conditions with the aim of targeting a 1 USD peg per YAM. One of the interesting differentiators about YAM’s approach is that 10% of each supply expansion (known as a rebase) is used to buy yCRV, a high-yielding basket of USD stablecoins, and is allocated to the Yam treasury which is controlled via community governance. Currently, there are 3 versions of YAM, this page refers to YAM. The other versions are also available on CryptoCompare at YAMV1 or YAMV2. “

YAM Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YAM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YAM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YAM using one of the exchanges listed above.

