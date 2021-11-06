Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $876.35 Million

Equities research analysts expect Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) to report sales of $876.35 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $794.00 million and the highest is $996.71 million. Host Hotels & Resorts reported sales of $267.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 228.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts will report full-year sales of $2.74 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.58 billion to $2.94 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $4.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.90 billion to $4.84 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Host Hotels & Resorts.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.31). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.36% and a negative net margin of 18.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HST. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.29.

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.37. 8,251,826 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,702,890. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 12.04 and a quick ratio of 18.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.78. Host Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $10.41 and a twelve month high of $19.02. The company has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of -32.23 and a beta of 1.33.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.4% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,955,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,135,000 after acquiring an additional 688,285 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 61.8% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 24,049 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 8.2% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 149,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 11,331 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at $27,738,000. Finally, AXA S.A. lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 50.2% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,812,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,980,000 after acquiring an additional 606,148 shares during the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

