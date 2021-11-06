MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MultiPlan had a negative net margin of 8.95% and a negative return on equity of 2.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. MultiPlan updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE:MPLN traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.96. The company had a trading volume of 11,942,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,440,446. MultiPlan has a 1-year low of $3.90 and a 1-year high of $9.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on MPLN shares. Tigress Financial started coverage on shares of MultiPlan in a report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of MultiPlan in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MultiPlan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.04.

In other news, Director Julie D. Klapstein acquired 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,630. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MultiPlan stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN) by 34.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,534,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 642,614 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.38% of MultiPlan worth $24,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

MultiPlan Company Profile

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

