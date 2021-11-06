Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Palomar had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 4.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.62) EPS. Palomar updated its Q4 guidance to $0.65-0.71 EPS.

Palomar stock traded up $4.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $95.00. The stock had a trading volume of 108,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,566. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 231.71 and a beta of -0.09. Palomar has a 52 week low of $61.01 and a 52 week high of $115.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.83.

In other news, President Heath A. Fisher sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.33, for a total value of $522,145.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Heath A. Fisher sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.76, for a total transaction of $605,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 57,300 shares of company stock worth $4,702,725. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Palomar stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) by 157.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 162,970 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 99,726 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.64% of Palomar worth $12,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Palomar from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

Palomar

Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.

