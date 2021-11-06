Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Palomar had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 4.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.62) EPS. Palomar updated its Q4 guidance to $0.65-0.71 EPS.
Palomar stock traded up $4.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $95.00. The stock had a trading volume of 108,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,566. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 231.71 and a beta of -0.09. Palomar has a 52 week low of $61.01 and a 52 week high of $115.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.83.
In other news, President Heath A. Fisher sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.33, for a total value of $522,145.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Heath A. Fisher sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.76, for a total transaction of $605,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 57,300 shares of company stock worth $4,702,725. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Palomar from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.
About Palomar
Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.
Read More: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?
Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.