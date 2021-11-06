bitCNY (BITCNY) 1-Day Volume Hits $610,691.00

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. During the last week, bitCNY has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. bitCNY has a total market cap of $4.46 million and $610,691.00 worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One bitCNY coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000257 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get bitCNY alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001627 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.64 or 0.00083861 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.21 or 0.00081548 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61.60 or 0.00100033 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,492.52 or 0.07295937 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,462.97 or 0.99816901 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00022356 BTC.

About bitCNY

bitCNY was first traded on November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 coins. bitCNY’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner. “

Buying and Selling bitCNY

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitCNY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy bitCNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BITCNYUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for bitCNY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for bitCNY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.