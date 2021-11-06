STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $59.30 Million

Equities research analysts expect STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) to announce sales of $59.30 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for STAAR Surgical’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $59.40 million and the lowest is $59.10 million. STAAR Surgical reported sales of $46.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will report full year sales of $230.77 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $230.50 million to $230.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $295.97 million, with estimates ranging from $293.30 million to $300.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for STAAR Surgical.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 10.08%. The firm had revenue of $58.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet cut STAAR Surgical from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.67.

NASDAQ STAA traded down $1.53 on Friday, hitting $115.59. 407,218 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 518,151. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $131.89 and a 200 day moving average of $135.08. STAAR Surgical has a twelve month low of $68.71 and a twelve month high of $163.08. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 275.21 and a beta of 0.95.

In related news, VP Hans-Martin Blickensdoerfer sold 26,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.61, for a total value of $4,128,436.34. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 99,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,723,173.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP James E. Francese sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.91, for a total value of $2,203,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 57,630 shares in the company, valued at $8,466,423.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,315 shares of company stock worth $8,763,801 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,622 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,060 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,506,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,139 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 87.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

