Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.27 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) to post $3.27 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Newmont’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.10 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.43 billion. Newmont reported sales of $3.38 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Newmont will report full year sales of $12.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.98 billion to $12.68 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $12.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.19 billion to $12.77 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Newmont.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 16.67%. Newmont’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share.

NEM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp started coverage on Newmont in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Newmont from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group set a $64.00 target price on Newmont and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Newmont from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.91.

Shares of NEM stock traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.36. The stock had a trading volume of 5,625,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,492,244. Newmont has a 12-month low of $53.03 and a 12-month high of $75.31. The company has a market cap of $44.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.71%.

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $376,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $29,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,726 shares in the company, valued at $2,830,980.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,491 shares of company stock valued at $1,765,820 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEM. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Newmont by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,226,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,408,701,000 after acquiring an additional 4,545,415 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Newmont during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $255,116,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Newmont by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,571,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,508,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814,637 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in Newmont by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 17,038,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $925,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in Newmont by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,688,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $145,961,000 after buying an additional 1,132,161 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

About Newmont

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

