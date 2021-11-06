Zacks: Brokerages Expect Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.64 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) to post sales of $3.64 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Corning’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.71 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.60 billion. Corning posted sales of $3.33 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corning will report full-year sales of $14.04 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.99 billion to $14.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $14.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.38 billion to $15.32 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Corning.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Corning had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GLW. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Corning from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Corning from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Corning from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.92.

In other news, VP Clark S. Kinlin sold 15,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total value of $602,898.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,361,833. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Martin J. Curran sold 28,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total value of $1,162,052.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 81,258 shares of company stock valued at $3,300,590. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its position in shares of Corning by 82.1% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 743 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLW traded up $1.67 on Friday, reaching $38.34. The stock had a trading volume of 5,353,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,356,287. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.63. Corning has a 12-month low of $34.39 and a 12-month high of $46.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Corning’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

About Corning

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

