Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) issued its earnings results on Friday. The energy company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Global Partners had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 0.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS.

Global Partners stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.74. 203,357 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,201. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.70 and its 200 day moving average is $23.55. Global Partners has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $27.50. The company has a market capitalization of $772.93 million, a P/E ratio of 40.61 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.11%. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 410.71%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Global Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet lowered Global Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays downgraded Global Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Global Partners Company Profile

Global Partners LP engages in purchasing, selling, storing, and logistics of transporting petroleum and related products. It operates through the following business segments; Wholesale, Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations (GDSO) and Commercial. The Wholesale segment sells branded and unbranded gasoline and gasoline blendstocks and diesel to wholesale distributors.

