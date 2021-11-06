Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) issued its earnings results on Friday. The energy company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Global Partners had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 0.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS.
Global Partners stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.74. 203,357 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,201. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.70 and its 200 day moving average is $23.55. Global Partners has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $27.50. The company has a market capitalization of $772.93 million, a P/E ratio of 40.61 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.11%. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 410.71%.
Global Partners Company Profile
Global Partners LP engages in purchasing, selling, storing, and logistics of transporting petroleum and related products. It operates through the following business segments; Wholesale, Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations (GDSO) and Commercial. The Wholesale segment sells branded and unbranded gasoline and gasoline blendstocks and diesel to wholesale distributors.
Read More: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works
Receive News & Ratings for Global Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.