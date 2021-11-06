Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $395.35 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) will report $395.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Stride’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $395.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $395.00 million. Stride posted sales of $376.15 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stride will report full-year sales of $1.58 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Stride.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Stride had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $400.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

LRN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Stride in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stride from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Stride by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Stride by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Stride by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Stride by 0.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Stride by 7.0% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. 85.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LRN traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.21. 447,253 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 615,482. Stride has a 1 year low of $20.39 and a 1 year high of $38.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.93.

About Stride

Stride, Inc is a technology-based educational company, which offers proprietary and third party curriculum, software systems and educational services. It also offers online curriculum and career services to middle and high school students, under the Destinations Career Academy brand name. The company was founded by Ronald J.

