Brokerages Expect CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $110.99 Million

Brokerages forecast that CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX) will post sales of $110.99 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CareMax’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $101.12 million and the highest estimate coming in at $123.91 million. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CareMax will report full year sales of $432.69 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $420.42 million to $454.33 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $644.83 million, with estimates ranging from $631.38 million to $652.91 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CareMax.

Get CareMax alerts:

CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $44.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.54 million.

CMAX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised CareMax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CareMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Cowen initiated coverage on CareMax in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on CareMax in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMAX. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in CareMax in the 2nd quarter worth about $625,718,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in CareMax in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,870,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in CareMax in the 2nd quarter worth about $16,068,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in CareMax in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,525,000. Finally, CNA Financial Corp purchased a new stake in CareMax in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,296,000. 90.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CMAX traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $9.39. The company had a trading volume of 246,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,007. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.93. CareMax has a 52-week low of $6.53 and a 52-week high of $18.42. The company has a current ratio of 7.96, a quick ratio of 7.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

About CareMax

CareMax Medical Group, LLC operates as a health care organization that offers medical services through physicians and health care professionals. The company offers primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, and transportation services. CareMax Medical Group, LLC was founded in 2011 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CareMax (CMAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CareMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.