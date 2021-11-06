Humaniq (HMQ) Price Tops $0.0117

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded up 10.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 6th. During the last week, Humaniq has traded up 28.3% against the dollar. One Humaniq coin can currently be bought for about $0.0117 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Humaniq has a total market cap of $2.18 million and $68,377.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.02 or 0.00052079 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003063 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.30 or 0.00255806 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000551 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00012133 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.35 or 0.00099777 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00004504 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Humaniq

HMQ is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2017. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 coins and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 coins. The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Humaniq is humaniq.com . Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Humaniq is a decentralized application created on the Ethereum blockchain to deliver banking tools to the roughly two bln global inhabitants without access to more traditional institutions using the biometric technology as a anti-sybil measure. The dapp is to be made available for smartphones, making it globally accessible. HMQ is an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all operations within the network and will also be distributed to users through bounty and referral programs. “

Buying and Selling Humaniq

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humaniq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Humaniq using one of the exchanges listed above.

