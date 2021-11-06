ArGoApp (ARGO) Market Cap Tops $3.05 Million

ArGoApp (CURRENCY:ARGO) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 6th. Over the last week, ArGoApp has traded up 64.3% against the U.S. dollar. One ArGoApp coin can currently be bought for $0.34 or 0.00000963 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ArGoApp has a market capitalization of $3.05 million and approximately $226,445.00 worth of ArGoApp was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ArGoApp alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001628 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.94 or 0.00084464 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.43 or 0.00080380 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.96 or 0.00100762 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,480.73 or 0.07286815 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,398.43 or 0.99849568 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00022497 BTC.

ArGoApp Coin Profile

ArGoApp’s total supply is 65,541,667 coins and its circulating supply is 8,895,833 coins. ArGoApp’s official Twitter account is @argoapplive

Buying and Selling ArGoApp

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArGoApp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ArGoApp should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ArGoApp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ARGOUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for ArGoApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ArGoApp and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.