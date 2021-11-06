Illuvium Price Hits $1,200.09 on Major Exchanges (ILV)

Illuvium (CURRENCY:ILV) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. During the last seven days, Illuvium has traded 16.2% higher against the US dollar. One Illuvium coin can currently be bought for approximately $1,200.09 or 0.01951651 BTC on major exchanges. Illuvium has a market capitalization of $771.12 million and $62.83 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001628 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.94 or 0.00084464 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.43 or 0.00080380 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.96 or 0.00100762 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,480.73 or 0.07286815 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61,398.43 or 0.99849568 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00022497 BTC.

Illuvium Profile

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 642,551 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Illuvium directly using U.S. dollars.

