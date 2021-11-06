WhiteCoin (XWC) Price Tops $0.91 on Exchanges

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.91 or 0.00001486 BTC on popular exchanges. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $680.25 million and approximately $13.59 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.26 or 0.00041078 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00027490 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00005588 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded 1,078.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info . The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

