$2.08 Billion in Sales Expected for MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) to announce $2.08 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for MasTec’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.13 billion. MasTec reported sales of $1.64 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that MasTec will report full year sales of $8.11 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.08 billion to $8.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $8.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.71 billion to $9.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow MasTec.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. MasTec had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 4.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MTZ shares. Citigroup upped their target price on MasTec from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on MasTec in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on MasTec from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.58.

MTZ stock traded up $4.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $93.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,336,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,298. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. MasTec has a 1-year low of $52.41 and a 1-year high of $122.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.96 and a 200 day moving average of $99.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 1.26.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MasTec in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in MasTec in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in MasTec in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MasTec in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in MasTec in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications; Oil and Gas; Electrical Transmissions; Clean Energy and Infrastructure; and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

