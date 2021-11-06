Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS.

Shares of Kura Oncology stock traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,002,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,009. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.52. Kura Oncology has a 12-month low of $15.12 and a 12-month high of $43.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 1.58.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kura Oncology stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) by 973.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 181,511 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 164,609 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.27% of Kura Oncology worth $3,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KURA. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kura Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.29.

Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia; KO-947 which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors; and KO-539 which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.

