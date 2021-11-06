Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.32 EPS

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.32), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 6.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share.

Shares of Renewable Energy Group stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $59.22. 713,771 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,093,300. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.71. The company has a current ratio of 6.92, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Renewable Energy Group has a 52 week low of $45.06 and a 52 week high of $117.00. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.73.

In related news, CAO Todd Samuels sold 3,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $194,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Chad Stone sold 774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $39,474.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $326,430 and have sold 17,558 shares valued at $939,113. Insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on REGI shares. Truist dropped their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.10 target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.81.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

