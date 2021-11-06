Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.800-$0.820 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley restated a neutral rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. TheStreet upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Independence Realty Trust has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.31.

Shares of IRT traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 783,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,375. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.26. Independence Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $12.55 and a 1-year high of $24.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.48, a PEG ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 0.94.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.09). Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 4.00%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Independence Realty Trust will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 165.52%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Independence Realty Trust stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 527,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,942 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.50% of Independence Realty Trust worth $9,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

