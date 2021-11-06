Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.250-$5.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.980. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Pinnacle West Capital also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.800-$4.000 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $100.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Argus lowered their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $90.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.50.

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,137,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,788. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.95. Pinnacle West Capital has a 12-month low of $62.78 and a 12-month high of $91.88.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 9.90%. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.07 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This is a positive change from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.17%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 79.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 727,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 321,287 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.64% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $59,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 86.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

