Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $18.750-$19.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $18.360. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
MTH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on Meritage Homes from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Meritage Homes from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $158.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Wolfe Research raised Meritage Homes from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Meritage Homes from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $120.38.
MTH stock traded up $3.35 on Friday, hitting $112.75. 250,206 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,021. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $104.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.94. Meritage Homes has a 12-month low of $78.00 and a 12-month high of $120.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.36.
In other news, Director Peter L. Ax sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total value of $561,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.75, for a total value of $100,406.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,929 shares of company stock valued at $2,098,691 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Meritage Homes
Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.
