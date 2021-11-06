Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $18.750-$19.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $18.360. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

MTH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on Meritage Homes from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Meritage Homes from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $158.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Wolfe Research raised Meritage Homes from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Meritage Homes from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $120.38.

MTH stock traded up $3.35 on Friday, hitting $112.75. 250,206 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,021. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $104.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.94. Meritage Homes has a 12-month low of $78.00 and a 12-month high of $120.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.80. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 25.40% and a net margin of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Meritage Homes will post 19.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Peter L. Ax sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total value of $561,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.75, for a total value of $100,406.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,929 shares of company stock valued at $2,098,691 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

